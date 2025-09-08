The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II has recorded that at least 92 US citizens died defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

This was reported by the New York Times.

The publication writes that the museum has opened a special exhibition dedicated to foreign soldiers who came to defend Ukraine.

It is noted that estimates of the number of Americans who have volunteered for the AFU since 2022 vary widely, from over 1,000 to several thousand. The Ukrainian military does not publish any data.

The NYT emphasizes that the US government is determined to avoid any hint of direct confrontation between Russian and American military personnel, which is why Washington provides virtually no support to the volunteers.

However, the publication adds that the American charitable foundation R.T. Weatherman Foundation provides assistance to US volunteers. The foundation is involved in evacuating wounded volunteers to the US, returning the bodies of fallen soldiers to their homeland, and searching for those who are missing in action.

