Oleksandr Kramarenko, platoon commander of Tsunami regiment, killed in action. PHOTO

A 42-year-old police captain, Oleksandr Kramarenko, a fighter of the Tsunami assault regiment of the National Police’s Liut Brigade, was killed in the war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

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According to the police, Kramarenko was killed on 4 November as a result of enemy shelling in the Kostiantynivka direction. A farewell ceremony was held on 22 November in his home village in Zakarpattia. He had served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for nearly eight years and took part in peacekeeping missions in Iraq.

Kramarenko joined the Interior Ministry in 2009 and served as a special-forces officer for more than 12 years. Since February 2024, he had been serving on the front line as a platoon commander in the assault regiment. He fought in Vovchansk, held positions in the Pokrovsk direction, and defended Toretsk, where he suffered severe wounds in September 2024 but returned to the front after rehabilitation.

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"We had come a long way together since our time in Rivne region. Sasha was a responsible, professional and experienced warrior: he could handle every type of weapon and operate any vehicle. Always in good spirits," said Oleksii Chycha, his company commander.

Kramarenko was decorated with state and departmental awards, including the For the Defence of Ukraine medal, the Interior Ministry’s For Service Merit award, and the Commander-in-Chief’s Silver Cross badge. He often spoke about his daughter Alina and was proud that she was following in his footsteps by studying at a military university.

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