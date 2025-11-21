Ukrainian defender, combat medic and volunteer Maryna (Laherta) Vorontsova killed at front. PHOTO

While carrying out a combat mission near Pokrovsk, Ukrainian defender, combat medic and volunteer Maryna Vorontsova, known by the callsign Laherta, was killed.

Censor.NET reports that the Gostri Kartuzy unit announced her death.

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Maryna was a volunteer with our group and carried out combat missions for a long time. She was the pearl and the talisman of our team. Now she has become a guardian angel for each of us," the post says.

Her brothers-in-arms said Vorontsova had tied her life to the war back in 2014. She was an active volunteer who helped thousands of service members with technical supplies.

Over the past year, Laherta fought side by side with her comrades to defend Ukrainian territory from Russian invaders. For her many combat achievements, she was awarded the group’s combat patch.

"Her heroic path in this war is hard to capture in a single post — books will surely be written about it. <…> We are proud to have had the honor of fighting alongside such a great and noble person. This loss is deeply painful for all of us," her comrades added.

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