Azovstal marine Oleksandr Savov, who returned from Russian captivity eight months ago, has died. PHOTO

Ukrainian marine Oleksandr Savov has died; this spring he returned from Russian captivity after almost three years in detention.

This was reported by Yulia Pavliuk, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, with reference to Savov's daughter, according to Censor.NET.

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Return from captivity

Oleksandr Savov, a serviceman of the 36th Marine Brigade, was among the defenders who left the Azovstal steelworks in the spring of 2022. During a prisoner exchange in March this year, he returned home, where he was met by his daughter, Anastasiia Savova, co-founder of the Marines’ Association. Footage of their reunion was widely shared by Ukrainian media.

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Illness

After his release it emerged that the Russians had returned Savov with tuberculosis, skin diseases and lymphostasis of the legs. He said that what passed for "treatment" in captivity, including numerous fluorography scans, felt like experiments. Savov also endured brutal beatings and torture with stun guns during the "intake" procedures after leaving Azovstal.

Savov went down in history as one of the fighters who managed to break through the occupiers’ checkpoints to reach the plant, evacuating the wounded. "Captivity kills, even after you return," Pavliuk wrote.

See more: Soldier of 35th SMIB and photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko killed in action. PHOTO