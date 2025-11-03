Soldier of 35th SMIB and photographer Kostiantyn Huzenko killed in action. PHOTO

Photographer and Ukraїner contributor Kostiantyn Huzenko, a serviceman of the 35th Separate Marine Infantry Brigade, was killed in action.

The news was reported by journalist and colleague Bohdan Lohvynenko and confirmed by the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers (UAPP).

What is known about the deceased

Lohvynenko said they had known Kostiantyn since 2020, when he joined Ukraїner as a photographer.

They travelled on assignments together in 2022 and 2023, working in the south, east and north: "In all the not-so-safe corners of our motherland, Kostia was never afraid to go anywhere."

Then Kostyantyn joined the marines, so since then they have only seen each other a few times.

"For me, Ukraїner is first and foremost a community united by a great idea, to which everyone contributes something according to their abilities. When I'm filming on an expedition, I know I'm in the right place. It's hard to even call it work, because there's so much positive interaction that it's just pure enjoyment," added the project's founder, Lohvynenko.

Farewell to Kostiantyn

"We had the honor of knowing you. The honor of working beside you. The honor of seeing how you showed the world the truth. Kostia was a kind, very talented, and bright person. You didn’t live to see it — and that’s our unspeakable pain. But we must do everything to fulfill your wish," the UAPP wrote in its tribute.

Kostiantyn worked for a long time as a photographer for the Ukrainian outlet The Village and was the first producer of the podcast In Simple Words.

The time and place of Kostiantyn Huzenko’s funeral will be announced later. Support for his family can be provided via the link shared.

Lohvynenko did not disclose the circumstances of his death, but it is known that at least one more serviceman of the 35th Brigade was killed on November 1, journalist Dmytro Sviatnenko of TSN reported. The incident occurred in the rear during an awards ceremony that day.

