Poet and soldier Roman Sobechko died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

A poet and soldier of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Roman Sobechko, was killed in the Pokrovsk axis.

This was reported by the project in memory of the people of literature killed by the Russian Federation "Unwritten", Censor.NET reports.

What is known about the fallen poet

Roman Sobechko was born on July 20, 1986, in Lviv. He worked as an administrator at private enterprises.

According to his family, Roman was kind, sincere and creative, always coming to the aid of others. He loved nature, relaxing in the woods, picking mushrooms, fishing and football. He was fond of origami and made paintings from paper modules.

He was the author of three collections:

"Svitanok; "With faith in the heart"; "Legends of the Rakovets Forest", in which he described his native Lviv region.

Roman has been in the Armed Forces since 2024

The poet served in the Donetsk region as part of the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the Air Assault Forces. For his service, he was awarded the War Veteran medal.

"Roman explored this world in all its manifestations - he tried himself in different professions, loved to fish and pick mushrooms, and wrote poetry," the authors of the Unfinished project wrote about him.

The collection Svitanok (Dawn) was published by Bona Publishing House.

