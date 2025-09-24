Yevhen Kramarenko, police officer from Cherkasy, died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

A police officer from Cherkasy region, Yevhen Kramarenko, was killed while performing a combat mission.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Cherkasy Oblast Police.

As noted, Yevhen's life ended in Donetsk region. The Cherkasy police are in mourning because of the irreparable loss.

"Police Senior Lieutenant Yevhen Kramarenko was 33. Yevhen started his career in law enforcement in 2013 as an assistant to the duty officer of a temporary detention centre, and later served as an officer in the Cherkasy police.

"In November 2024, Yevhen joined the ranks of an infantry battalion without hesitation," the statement said.

The policeman stood shoulder to shoulder with his comrades in the most difficult parts of the frontline, and believed in the Victory until his last breath.

His parents and wife were left without a loving son and husband. A daughter - without her father's love.

The funeral service and tribute to the hero will be held on 25 September in the village of Lebedyn, Zvenyhorod district, on Zoriana Street, 6, from 09:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., and in Cherkasy from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at St Michael's Cathedral.