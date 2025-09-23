Police officer Mykola Nykolaichuk from Bukovyna died while performing combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

On 21 September 2025, while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region, Police Captain Mykola Nykolaichuk, a senior inspector of the Department of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Electronic Intelligence and Electronic Warfare of the Special Purpose Police Battalion (Rifle) of the Chernivtsi Oblast National Police, was killed.

As noted, he was only 28 years old.

Mykola was born in the village of Valiava in the Kitsman region. In 2018, after graduating from the National Academy of Internal Affairs, he began his service as an investigator in the police units of Chernivtsi region. And in June 2024, he took up the defence of the state as part of a special police battalion.

"For his colleagues, Mykola was not only a colleague, but also a true mentor, support and example of courage. He was known as a principled and dedicated officer who put honour and duty above his own interests," the police said.

He is survived by his parents, wife and 4-year-old daughter.