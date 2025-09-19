Police officer Ruslan Kovbasiuk died while performing combat mission on front line. PHOTO

A police officer from Kirovohrad region, Ruslan Kovbasiuk, was killed while performing a combat mission in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the policeman was from the Kirovohrad region. He has served in law enforcement for almost 10 years. He started his career in the patrol service unit of the Dnipropetrovsk region, then served in the patrol police of the Dnipropetrovsk and Kirovohrad regions.

In 2022, he joined the Kirovohrad region's KORD. During the full-scale invasion, he defended the state against the enemy. He died in the Donetsk region.

"A police officer is forever 31 years old. He is survived by his wife and son.

Ruslan loved life and people, and even in combat conditions, he retained his humanity, sense of humour and warmth. His death is an irreparable loss for his family, friends and colleagues. But his memory will live on in everyone who had the honour of serving alongside him and feeling his support and strength of spirit. May the memory of the Hero live on," the National Police added.

