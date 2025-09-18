Oleksandr Hatiiatullin, co-founder of "Ukraine without Torture," killed in war. PHOTO

On 16 September, human rights activist, journalist and co-founder of the NGO "Ukraine without Torture" Oleksandr Hatiiatullin was killed in action for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the NGO "Ukraine without Torture".

"It is with deep sadness and pain in our hearts that we inform you about the death of our colleague and friend, Oleksandr Hatiiatullin, co-founder and first chairman of the board, now a member of the board of the NGO 'Ukraine without Torture', who for a long time has been a representative of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights in places of detention, a human rights activist, journalist, monitor of the national preventive mechanism, and a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the statement reads.

He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in March 2022 as a volunteer. The activist began his service as a soldier, rose to the rank of senior sergeant, was a fire platoon commander and combat medic, and later an artilleryman. He has been performing combat missions in the Donetsk and Sumy sectors for almost three years.

"Oleksandr devoted his entire life to protecting human rights, fighting for dignity and freedom. He stood at the origins of our organisation and was one of those who proved by his example that change is possible if you fight for it sincerely and persistently," his colleagues said.

He was awarded the commemorative badge of the "43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Triasylo", the "War Veteran" badge and the "Cross of Valour" medal. Oleksandr is survived by his wife and two daughters.

