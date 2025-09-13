Police officers Andrii Rybachenko and Ruslan Hrytsenko were killed while performing combat mission on front line. PHOTO

While performing a combat mission on the frontline, soldiers of the Special Police Battalion (Rifle) of the Donetsk region Police Department, Andrii Rybalchenko and Ruslan Hrytsenko, were fatally wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, both defenders joined the battalion in the first days of its creation and have been steadfastly defending their homeland for more than a year. Both come from enemy-occupied settlements that they dreamed of liberating.

Police lieutenant Andrii Rybalchenko was born in the village of Mangush and has been serving in the police for 21 years. Only last week he celebrated his 41st birthday. The police officer is survived by two children, aged 6 and 9, his wife, parents, and brother.

Senior Police Sergeant Ruslan Hrytsenko is from Soledar, Bakhmut district. He served the Ukrainian people for over 18 years. The law enforcement officer was 38 years old. He is survived by his parents and sister.

"Andriy Rybalchenko and Ruslan Hrytsenko were not only police officers, but also valiant soldiers who held the defence at the hottest spots and did not allow the enemy to move forward.

The police of the Donetsk region are in mourning for their irreparable loss. Our deepest condolences go to the families and friends of the fallen heroes," the statement said.