Special Operations Battalion "Enei" fighter Kostiantyn Binkovskyi killed on the front line. PHOTO

A police captain from the Special Operations Battalion "Enei", Kostiantyn Binkovskyi, was killed while carrying out a combat mission in Donetsk region.

The National Police of Ukraine reported the loss, Censor.NET noted. His life was cut short near the settlement of Oleksandro-Kalynove in Donetsk region.

Binkovskyi began his career in law enforcement in 2008 as an operative in the Criminal Investigation Sector of the Prydniprovske district police department in Cherkasy. In 2023, he joined the "Safari" assault regiment of the National Police brigade "Lyut". Since 2024, he had been serving in the "Enei" Special Operations Battalion.

"He was a true warrior, whom his comrades-in-arms followed without hesitation. He always faced difficulties with a positive attitude and found a way out of difficult situations. By his example and attitude to service, he inspired the soldiers and passed on his combat experience to them. Even during the shelling, he found the strength to support his colleagues and raise their morale," the National Police said.

The policeman took part in the battles for Kurdiumivka, Klishchiivka, Vovchansk, Toretsk, Yablunivka and Oleksandro-Kalynove. He also evacuated the wounded and dead.

For his dedication to service, Kostiantyn was decorated with several medals: "10 Years of Faithful Service," the medal "For Special Service, 3rd Class," the medal "For Cooperation," the departmental badge of honor "For Courage in Service," and the medal "15 Years of Faithful Service."

