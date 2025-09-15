Ballet dancer Dmytro Pasichnyk killed in battles for Ukraine

While defending Ukraine from Russian occupiers, ballet dancer of the Lviv National Opera, Dmytro Pasichnyk, was killed.

The Opera reported this on its Facebook page, according to Censor.NET.

It was noted that Dmytro joined the Lviv National Opera in October 2024, and in June 2025 he enlisted in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The time and location of the serviceman and artist’s death have not yet been disclosed.

See more: Boryspil bids farewell to pilot Oleksandr Borovyk, killed in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTOS

"The management and staff of the Lviv National Opera extend their sincere condolences to Dmytro’s family, friends, and loved ones. Eternal memory to the Hero. Details of the funeral will be announced later," the Opera added.

Lviv’s Ivan Franko National University, where Pasichnyk studied, also reported on his death.

"Dmytro Pasichnyk entered the Faculty of Culture and Arts in 2018 for a Bachelor’s program in Choreography. After successfully completing his undergraduate studies, he pursued a Master’s degree in the same field in 2022. He worked at the Lviv National Academic Opera and Ballet Theater named after Solomiia Krushelnytska," the post read.

See more: Police officers Andrii Rybachenko and Ruslan Hrytsenko were killed while performing combat mission on front line. PHOTO