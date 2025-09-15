Boryspil bids farewell to pilot Oleksandr Borovyk, killed in Zaporizhzhia direction. PHOTOS

On September 14, a farewell ceremony was held in Boryspil, Kyiv region, for Hero Navigator, II class pilot, holder of the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, Lieutenant Colonel Oleksandr Borovyk, who was killed in the Zaporizhzhia direction while performing a combat mission in a Su-27 aircraft. He was only 30 years old.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Command "Center."

According to the statement, over the years of war Oleksandr carried out more than 200 combat sorties. Since childhood, he had dreamed of the sky, at first wanting to fly in transport aviation, but fate made him a combat pilot who risked his life every day for Ukraine.

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

Photo: Air Command "Center"

"The 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade became his second home: it was here that he found true friends, loyal comrades-in-arms, and his love, with whom he later built a family," the statement said.

He is survived by his wife. He was the only son in his family.

Read more: Su-27 pilot Major Oleksandr Borovyk killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector

"In the sky, Oleksandr was a true ace. He professionally destroyed aerial targets, covering his comrades and saving lives on the ground.

For his courage and skill, he was also awarded the Presidential decoration ‘For the Defense of Ukraine’ and badges of honor — ‘For Destroying Enemy Armored Vehicles’ and ‘For Destroying Enemy Aircraft,’" Air Command "Center" added.

"He was always cheerful, kind, and energetic. A man who radiated light and inspired others. He loved life deeply and above all wanted Ukraine to win," his comrades recalled.

Relatives and friends, fellow servicemen from the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade and other brigades, representatives of Air Command "Center," the Command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and many residents came to pay their last respects to the defender who courageously protected them from Russian attacks until his final breath.

See more: Kyiv and Lviv honor memory of Andrii Parubii. PHOTOS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Su-27 pilot Major Oleksandr Borovyk was killed while performing a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia sector.