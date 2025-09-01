Kyiv and Lviv honor memory of Andrii Parubii. PHOTOS

On the evening of Monday, September 1, people gathered in Kyiv and Lviv to honor and bid farewell to former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii, who was killed.

On Kyiv’s Independence Square, about 500–600 people attended the event. A film about Parubii’s life and work was shown on a large screen.

Present at the commemoration on the Maidan were Parubii’s colleagues from European Solidarity and MPs from other parliamentary factions.

Former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, in his speech, called Parubiy a "leader of the Ukrainian nation," comparing his life path to that of Stepan Bandera. He also emphasized Parubii’s role in building up the army and adopting the state language law when he headed parliament.

Also attending the farewell in Kyiv was former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolayenko, who was recently released from Russian captivity.

Meanwhile, in Lviv, a memorial service for Parubiy began at 7 p.m. in St. George’s Cathedral.

The funeral service will be held on 2 September in Lviv.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

On the night of September 1, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and Security Service chief Vasyl Maliuk reported the detention of a suspect in Andrii Parubii’s killing.

Later that day, a 52-year-old Lviv resident was formally charged with Parubii’s murder.

