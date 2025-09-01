Do not exchange us for territory – former Kherson mayor Mykolaienko. VIDEO

Former Kherson mayor Volodymyr Mykolaienko, who recently returned from Russian captivity, spoke at a farewell dinner for Andrii Parubii in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Personally, and on behalf of all the men and women still in captivity, I can say they are trying to use us as hostages. This is a completely clear position of terrorists. But from everyone I was imprisoned with, I heard: ‘Do not exchange us for territory.’ So let us continue fighting together for our Ukraine and helping to free those still held. And eternal memory to Andrii," Mykolaienko emphasized.

