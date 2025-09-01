Parubii’s murder: detained 52-year-old Lviv resident notified of suspicion

Photo: Офіс Генпрокурора

A 52-year-old resident of Lviv was served a notice of suspicion of murdering former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, MP Andrii Parubii.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The head of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office personally signed a notice of suspicion in this case. According to him, "the suspicion is based on objective evidence indicating that the detainee committed the murder of the MP".



His actions are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely, Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons)," the statement said.

Investigative actions are currently underway with the suspect. Searches are underway at his places of residence and stay. All urgent investigative actions are carried out with the participation of prosecutors who coordinate the investigation.



A petition to the court is being prepared to impose on him a preventive measure in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

