Parubii’s killer detained, necessary evidence collected, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTO
Police detained the killer of Andrii Parubii.
This was announced by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports.
"He had been preparing, watching, planning for a long time and finally pulled the trigger. It took us only 36 hours to get on his trail and detain him," Vyhivskyi said.
According to him, on 30 August, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, the attacker disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on the politician in broad daylight.
"Eight shots were fired. Cold-blooded cruelty. He even made sure the victim was dead. And then he tried to hide the traces - he changed his clothes, got rid of his weapon, tried to hide in the Khmelnytskyi region.
But he failed to escape. The round-the-clock work of the Lviv police and the central office of the NPU yielded results - the brazen killer has been detained, and the necessary evidence has been collected," said the head of the National Police.
"We know that this crime is not accidental. There is a Russian trace in it. Everyone will be held accountable before the law.
I thank everyone who worked day and night to solve the crime and detain the killer: operatives, investigators, criminal analysts, prevention, forensic scientists, dog handlers, KORD special forces, our colleagues from the SSU and the prosecutor's office," Vyhivskyi concludes.
The murder of Andrii Parubii
As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.
Special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.
On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password