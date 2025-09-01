Parubii’s killer detained, necessary evidence collected, - Vyhivskyi. PHOTO

Police detained the killer of Andrii Parubii.

This was announced by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"He had been preparing, watching, planning for a long time and finally pulled the trigger. It took us only 36 hours to get on his trail and detain him," Vyhivskyi said.

Photo: Source

Photo: Source

According to him, on 30 August, in the Sykhiv district of Lviv, the attacker disguised himself as a courier and opened fire on the politician in broad daylight.

"Eight shots were fired. Cold-blooded cruelty. He even made sure the victim was dead. And then he tried to hide the traces - he changed his clothes, got rid of his weapon, tried to hide in the Khmelnytskyi region.

But he failed to escape. The round-the-clock work of the Lviv police and the central office of the NPU yielded results - the brazen killer has been detained, and the necessary evidence has been collected," said the head of the National Police.

Read more: Parubii’s alleged killer was arrested in Khmelnytskyi region, - Klymenko

"We know that this crime is not accidental. There is a Russian trace in it. Everyone will be held accountable before the law.

I thank everyone who worked day and night to solve the crime and detain the killer: operatives, investigators, criminal analysts, prevention, forensic scientists, dog handlers, KORD special forces, our colleagues from the SSU and the prosecutor's office," Vyhivskyi concludes.

Read more: Suspect in Parubii’s murder detained, - Zelenskyy

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.

On the night of 1 September, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.

Read more: Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv