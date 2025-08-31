Parubii will be buried on 2 September at Lychakiv Cemetery in Lviv

Former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii, who was shot dead in Lviv on 30 August, will be buried at Lychakiv Cemetery.

This was reported by the Lviv City Council, Censor.NET reports.

On 1 September, at 19:00, a parastas will be held at St George's Archdiocesan Cathedral. The next day, 2 September, at 12:00, the funeral service will begin in the same church.

Around 13:30, a citywide farewell ceremony will be held on Rynok Square near the Town Hall. The burial will take place at Lychakiv Cemetery.

Read more: Analysis of CCTV cameras to identify Parubii’s killer has begun - National Police

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As reported, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Earlier, European Solidarity MP Volodymyr Ariiev said that the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrii Parubii, had requested state protection six months before his murder, but was denied.

Special operation Siren was announced in Lviv.