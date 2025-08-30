Analysis of CCTV cameras to identify Parubii’s killer has begun - National Police

The police began analyzing CCTV footage along the route taken by the killer of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andrii Parubii to establish his identity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleksandr Shliakhovskyi, head of the National Police Department in the Lviv region.

It is noted that the identification and questioning of witnesses and eyewitnesses has also begun.

Yes, at this point, the police clearly understand that the crime was very carefully planned. At the same time, law enforcement officials have not yet confirmed that they are on the trail of the killer of the former head of the Verkhovna Rada.

"This is all the information I would like to share with you at this time. We will keep the public informed of any further developments," Shliakhovskyi said.

The police noted that the attacker fired a short-barreled firearm. No details about the weapon are available at this time. Approximately eight shots were fired.

"We are identifying the person who was wearing a helmet and similar clothing, who may be involved in the crime," Shliakhovskyi added.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

We remind you that on August 30, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery service courier.

In Lviv, a special operation called "Siren" has been announced.