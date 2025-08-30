European officials shocked by Parubii’s murder

European officials express their condolences over the murder of former Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Andrii Parubii in Lviv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski wrote on social media that he was shocked by the news of the murder of MP Andrii Parubii and expressed his condolences to his family and the entire Ukrainian nation.

"I met Andrii Parubii as commander of the Maidan Guard when we, as ministers in the Weimar Triangle, negotiated an end to the killings in 2014. Later, he helped Poland evacuate our consulate from Sevastopol during the Russian annexation. The news of his murder in Lviv is shocking. I express my sincere condolences to his loved ones and to the entire Ukrainian nation, which has lost one of its best sons," he wrote.

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, wrote: "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the murder of Andrii Parubii in Lviv. He was the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and a fighter for democracy in Ukraine. Those responsible must be brought to justice. I express my condolences to his family and friends."

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said: "I am deeply shocked by the horrific murder of former Verkhovna Rada Chairman Andrii Parubii in Lviv. My sincere condolences go out to his family and friends."

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius wrote: "I am shocked by the horrific murder in Lviv of Andrii Parubii, a true symbol of the Maidan. The commander of the Maidan camp in 2013-2014, later secretary of the National Security Council and speaker of the Rada, was killed in broad daylight by a gunman disguised as a courier."

Read more: This is shot in heart of Ukraine - Poroshenko reacts to murder of Andrii Parubii

The murder of Andrii Parubii

We remind you that on August 30, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery service courier.

In Lviv, a special operation called "Siren" has been announced.