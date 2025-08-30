This is shot in heart of Ukraine - Poroshenko reacts to murder of Andrii Parubii

The murder of Andrii Parubii is a shot to the heart of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Petro Poroshenko wrote about this on social media.

"Unfortunately, it's true. My long-time comrade-in-arms since the early 2000s, my brother-in-arms Andrii Parubii, was shot dead in Lviv by monsters. One thing is certain — these monsters are afraid, and that is why they kill true patriots and strong people. Maidan, 11 years of war, a huge contribution to the development of independence. Andrii was a great man and a true friend. That is why they are taking revenge, that is what they are afraid of," Poroshenko wrote.

"This crime is not just a shot at a person. This is a shot at the Army. This is a shot at the Language. This is a shot at Faith. This is a shot at the heart of Ukraine," the fifth President emphasized.

"Andrii did everything possible to create a Ukrainian army. Especially when it was still about the first volunteer battalions that went to the front right from the Maidan. Andrii played a crucial role in the adoption of the law on the Ukrainian language, which was a historic step in strengthening our identity. And during the struggle for the Tomos for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, I constantly felt his support as Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada," Poroshenko recalled.

"But the enemy will never be able to kill the ideals that Andrii Parubii lived and fought for. Together, we went through Maidan, survived the hardest years of war, and established Ukrainian statehood. His courage, sacrifice, and devotion to Ukraine will remain forever in the hearts of millions," Petro Poroshenko writes.

"I express my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Ukraine has lost a great son, but his legacy will live on as long as our state exists. This is an act of terrorism, and it is the duty of the special services and law enforcement agencies to find and punish those responsible and involved. Eternal memory and eternal glory to Andrii Parubii. Heroes never die... Glory to Ukraine!" writes the fifth President.

We remind you that on August 30, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene.