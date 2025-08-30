Attacker who shot Parubii was dressed as delivery service courier, - Suspilne

On 30 August, an unknown person shot and killed former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii in Lviv. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne sources.

Also, seven bullet casings were found at the site where Parubii was killed, law enforcement sources told the publication.

According to law enforcement officials, the shots were fired by a person dressed as a delivery service courier. The alleged attacker was riding an electric bicycle. He approached Parubii, fired a shot and rode away.

The head of the Lviv Regional State Administration, Maksym Kozytskyi, said that the shooter who killed former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii is currently being searched for in the Lviv region. All relevant services are involved.

President Zelenskyy confirmed the murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii.

Read more: This is shot in heart of Ukraine - Poroshenko reacts to murder of Andrii Parubii