Parubii requested state protection six months before his killing but was denied – Ariiev

Former Verkhovna Rada Speaker Andrii Parubii requested state protection six months before his assassination but was denied.

This was reported by Volodymyr Ariiev, MP from the European Solidarity party, on KYIV24, Censor.NET reports.

"We will definitely investigate this, because six months ago, Andrii submitted a request for protection, but it was not granted. There had already been reports that several political figures faced threats," the lawmaker said.

He stressed that all documents related to the matter will be reviewed and that those who ordered the crime must be held accountable.

"All those who ordered this vile murder will be punished. Andriy was shot in the back, just as the NKVD executed Ukrainian patriots in the 1930s and 1940s," Ariev said.

Read more: European officials shocked by Parubii’s murder

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

Watch more: Andrii Parubii shot dead in Lviv: video of murder emerges. VIDEO