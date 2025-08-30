17 521 131
Andrii Parubii shot dead in Lviv: video of murder emerges. VIDEO
A video of the moment of the murder of Andrii Parubii, the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and current Member of Parliament of Ukraine of the VI-IX convocations, has been released. The footage shows the attacker watching the MP, then following him, opening fire and quickly leaving the scene.
According to Censor.NET, a special operation "Siren" has been announced in Lviv. Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the premeditated murder of former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Andrii Parubii has been launched.
