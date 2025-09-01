Parubii’s alleged killer was arrested in Khmelnytskyi region, - Klymenko

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko spoke about the details of the detention of the alleged killer of Andrii Parubii.

He wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the suspected shooter had been detained a few minutes earlier in the Khmelnytskyi region.

"I won't go into too many details right now. I will only say that the crime was carefully planned: the victim's schedule was studied, a route was mapped out, and an escape plan was devised. Once again, the police and the Security Service of Ukraine showed a high level of professionalism. Within 24 hours after the assassination, they were already on the shooter's trail, and within 36 hours, they had detained him. More details will be provided by the police later. Thank you for the brilliant work of the Lviv police and the central apparatus of the National Police, the Security Service, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, and the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office," Klymenko said.

The murder of Andrii Parubii

As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.

Special operation "Siren" was announced in Lviv.

