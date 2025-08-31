Department of State Protection explains why Parubii had no state protection

The Department of State Protection of Ukraine has stated that former officials are entitled to state protection for one year after leaving office, provided there is no court conviction against them.

This was reported by the Department on Facebook.

The Department of State Protection noted that, under Article 6 "Security of Officials" of the Law of Ukraine "On State Protection of Government Bodies and Officials" No. 160/98-VR of March 4, 1998, security is provided at permanent and temporary locations for: the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the Prime Minister, the head of the Constitutional Court, the head of the Supreme Court, the First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, the First Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Defense, and the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

In addition, during the term of office of these officials, security is also provided to their family members who live with them or accompany them.

"After the termination of their powers, these officials are provided with state protection for ONE YEAR, except in cases where a guilty verdict has entered into force against them," the statement said.

The announcement of the Department of State Protection neither confirmed nor denied whether Andrii Parubiy had requested state protection, nor did it mention if such a request was in fact refused.

Earlier, European Solidarity MP Volodymyr Ariiev said that the former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Andrii Parubii, had requested state protection six months before his murder, but was denied.

Assassination of Andrii Parubii

On August 30, Andrii Parubiy was killed in Lviv by an unidentified attacker. Seven shell casings were found at the scene. The assailant was reportedly dressed as a delivery courier.

A special "Siren" operation has been declared in Lviv.

