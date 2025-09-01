11 146 46
Suspect in Parubii’s murder detained, - Zelenskyy
The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Maliuk have just reported on the detention of a suspect in the murder of Andrii Parubii.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I have instructed to present the available information to the public. I thank law enforcement officers for their prompt and well-coordinated work. All the circumstances of this horrific murder must be clarified," the head of state said.
The murder of Andrii Parubii
As a reminder, on 30 August, an unknown person killed Andrii Parubii in Lviv. It is noted that seven shell casings were found at the crime scene. The attacker was dressed as a delivery courier.
