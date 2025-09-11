Su-27 pilot Major Oleksandr Borovyk killed during combat mission in Zaporizhzhia sector

On 11 September, during a combat mission in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Major Oleksandr Borovyk, a pilot of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed while flying a Su-27 fighter jet.

The 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade announced this, Censor.NET reports.

"With deep sorrow, we inform you that on 11 September 2025, at around 1:30 p.m., in the Zaporizhzhia sector, during a combat mission on a Su-27 aircraft, our comrade, pilot of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade, Major Oleksandr Mykolaiovych Borovyk, born on 19 April 1995, was killed," the statement reads.

The causes and circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

"We express our sincere condolences to Oleksandr’s family and loved ones… Eternal memory to the Hero!" the brigade said.

