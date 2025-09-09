Television cameraman and soldier Yaroslav Levytskyi killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

A Ukrainian serviceman, former Channel 5 television cameraman and ASS media agency contributor, Yaroslav Levytskyi, has been confirmed killed in Russia’s war against Ukraine. He had been missing in action since October 2024.

His death was reported by his friend, Volodymyr Popovych, according to the Institute of Mass Information, Censor.NET writes.

Levytskyi’s relatives informed Popovych of the news on September 8.

According to his friend, Levytskyi joined the Territorial Defense Forces in Chernivtsi region in the first days of the full-scale war.

At the end of October 2024, he was transferred to a military unit on the Pokrovsk front (Donetsk region). Just a few days after the transfer, he went missing in action.

"Yaroslav was a very bright, highly intellectual and positive person. We could never run out of things to talk about, it was always easy and incredibly interesting with him. He always knew how to support and encourage others, and he had many creative ideas. For many years he worked as a cameraman, and then fulfilled his dream by opening Contrabanda Bar, which became very popular among young people in Chernivtsi," his friend said.

Chief editor of ASS Yana Andrushchak told the Institute of Mass Information that Yaroslav Levytskyi began his career as a cameraman at the then editorial office of Channel 5 in Chernivtsi.

Yaroslav's death was also reported on the Facebook page of Contrabanda Bar, of which he was a co-owner.

"Our Yaroslav is gone, now officially. For almost a year we waited and hoped for the best — that he might be in captivity, that he was still alive. But sadly, this was not the case. Yesterday, September 8, we received DNA confirmation. Yarik… you were an example of courage and light for us. You went where we hesitated, and you cleared the path for others. Your hoodie with the words ‘spirit of adventure’was your life’s motto — you would take someone by the hand with a light smile and step fearlessly into any adventure. You knew how to live as if every day was a gift, and you shared that strength with everyone around you. Your bravery, sincerity and love of life will stay with us forever. You were our friend, our brother, our inspiration.

And you will remain — in memories, in our hearts, in the silence that hurts. Eternal memory to you, Yaroslav," the post read.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Yaroslav Levytskyi became the 111th media worker killed as a result of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.