Television project director of photography and volunteer Denys Ponomarenko died defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On Sunday, 7 September, a TV project director of photography Denys (Bes) Ponomarenko, who volunteered to join the AFU after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, was killed while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region.

The sad news was reported by Starlight Media, Censor.NET reports.

Denys Ponomarenko had been working for the company since 2009. He was a cameraman and director of photography for a number of well-known television projects, including "Battle of the Psychics", "X-Factor", "Ukraine's Got Talent", "Everybody Dance", "Phenomenon", "Cube", "Lie Detector", "Hearts of Three", and others.

Immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Denys Ponomarenko volunteered to join the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

The soldier became a mortar team commander and received two honourable decorations.

Denys Ponomarenko was killed while performing a combat mission in the Kharkiv region.

The deceased defender is survived by his wife and son.

