Soldier of 46th SAB Volodymyr Kostenko (Vepr) killed in battle with Russian occupiers. PHOTO

A soldier of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade (SAB), Volodymyr Kostenko (Vepr), was killed defending Ukraine.

This was reported on Facebook by actor and warrior Dmytro Linartovych, Censor.NET reports.

"Our brother-in-arms Volodymyr Kostenko, call sign ‘Vepr,’ passed away while carrying out a combat mission. Together we graduated from the 199th Air Assault Training Center and reconnaissance school. We were assigned to the 46th Airmobile Brigade at the same time, serving in the reconnaissance platoon of the 3rd battalion.

In Bakhmut last winter, after a mission, we were resting in a ruined building. Exhausted, we lay on the concrete floor, and Vepr handed me a tiny Zippo pocket warmer. I placed it near my heart, and it gave me warmth.

Vepr, my brother, you will always remain in my heart. Eternal light and memory to the Hero! My condolences to his family and loved ones... The pain is indescribable," he wrote.





