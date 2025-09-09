Serhii Hanus, soldier who came back to Ukraine after three years in Russian captivity, died in car accident

Serhii Hanus, a 24-year-old defender from Kharkiv region, who returned to Ukraine in April after three years in Russian captivity, died in a car accident.

This was reported by Iryna Karabut, head of the Krasnokutsk community, according to Censor.NET.

"In April, we were delighted to welcome back our fellow countryman from the village of Kostiantynivka, Hanus Serhii Oleksandrovych, born in 2001, from Russian captivity. Serhiiko served in the ATO and, from the very first days of the full-scale invasion, stood up to defend Ukraine. From 2022 to 2025, he had been in brutal Russian captivity, endured all kinds of abuse, and survived...

But yesterday, terrible news shook everyone - as a result of a car accident, the Hero's life was tragically cut short," she said.

