OSINT methods confirm 2,577 Ukrainian service members held in Russian captivity

OSINT methods have confirmed that 2,577 Ukrainian service members are being held in Russian captivity.

This was reported by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, Censor.NET said.

Information on 680 people, including 91 civilians, has not yet been verified by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

There are also eight cases where individuals initially identified as prisoners of war were later found among the dead. In six of those cases, the ICRC never confirmed their captivity.

