Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs during interrogations: pre-trial investigation launched, - Prosecutor’s General Office

Prosecutors from the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office have documented cases of cruel treatment of POWs by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces during interrogations.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

As noted, in August 2025, near the village of Myroliubivka in the Hrodivka rural community, the occupiers captured a Ukrainian soldier. He was taken to the basement of a captured building, where seven other defenders of Ukraine were being held on their knees with their hands tied.

"During interrogations, Russian soldiers tortured the prisoners, inflicting serious bodily harm and cutting off parts of their bodies. The Ukrainian defender had his throat slit. After that, the bodies of the prisoners were thrown into a pit and covered with rubbish, believing that they had died from their injuries," the prosecutor's office said.

However, one of the POWs survived. With his throat slit, he managed to reach Ukrainian positions within five days.

Watch more: DIU intercepts Russian order to torture POWs: "Rip his nail f#ck off". AUDIO

"A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder). Prosecutors have questioned the victim, and the identification of all Russian military personnel involved in this crime is ongoing," the prosecutor's office added.

Earlier it was reported that 33-year-old National Guard soldier Vladyslav survived torture by Russian occupiers, who had slit his throat and threw him into a pit. The man managed to escape and spent five days crawling to Ukrainian positions.