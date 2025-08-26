DIU intercepts Russian order to torture POWs: "Rip his nail f#ck off". AUDIO
Ukrainian intelligence has intercepted further evidence of systemic war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.
The audio interception was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Censor.NET reports.
In the conversation, the commander of one of the occupying army’s units can be heard ordering his subordinates to torture Ukrainian prisoners of war.
"DIU of Ukraine reminds everyone: for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution," the intelligence service added.
