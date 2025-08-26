ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10598 visitors online
News Video Torture of POWs in Russian prisons War crimes of Russia
1 831 8

DIU intercepts Russian order to torture POWs: "Rip his nail f#ck off". AUDIO

Ukrainian intelligence has intercepted further evidence of systemic war crimes committed by Russian servicemen.

The audio interception was made public by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Censor.NET reports.

In the conversation, the commander of one of the occupying army’s units can be heard ordering his subordinates to torture Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"DIU of Ukraine reminds everyone: for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution," the intelligence service added.

Read more: Russians execute Ukrainian Armed Forces POWs: "If they surrender—kill them," DIU intercept. AUDIO

Author: 

POWs (479) torture (181) interception (71) Defense Intelligence (366)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 