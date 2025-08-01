ENG
Russians execute Ukrainian Armed Forces POWs: "If they surrender—kill them," DIU intercept. AUDIO

Russian occupiers continue issuing cynical orders to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war on the front line.

An audio intercept was released by the press service of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), Censor.NET reports.

In the latest intercept, a commander of the occupation forces in the Novopavlivka direction issues a criminal order to kill Ukrainian servicemen who have been taken prisoner.

"This is further evidence of the systemic policy of encouraging war crimes pursued by the command of the Russian army," the intelligence service noted.

