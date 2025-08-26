Russians tortured and killed group of Ukrainian soldiers: one of them crawled back to his comrades with his throat cut. PHOTO

33-year-old National Guard soldier Vladyslav survived torture by Russian occupiers, who slit his throat and threw him into a pit.

This is reported in an article by Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

The man managed to escape and had been crawling for five days to Ukrainian positions. He is currently in a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region, where he underwent surgery.

"First, some people caught him, and then they took him to the basement, where there were completely different soldiers. There were two of them, and these two mocked them," said the defender's wife, Viktoria.

The man cannot speak, but he wrote about everything that happened in his diary.

According to Vladyslav, a few weeks ago his unit lost control of a position near Pokrovsk. He tried to help his comrades, but was taken prisoner.

"He said that the first guys who were captured—they were from reconnaissance—had their eyes gouged out, their lips cut off, their male organs cut off, their ears and noses cut off," said the soldier's brother, Yevhen.

Vladyslav was the last of eight fighters whom Russian soldiers threw into a pit—they thought everyone was dead, the wounded man told his relatives. After waiting for the Russian soldiers to leave, Vladyslav bandaged his throat with cloth and crawled for almost five days to Ukrainian positions.

"He says he was lucky because when they threw them into the pit, they poured rubbish on top of them so they wouldn't be so visible. There was a broken bottle there, and his hands were tied, so he was able to cut the rope with that bottle," says Viktoria.

On August 17, Vladyslav was taken to a hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region in extremely serious condition. He had lost a lot of blood, and his wounds had started to fester.

"When someone's throat is cut and they are bleeding to death, there is little chance of survival. He held on until the end, but, you know, what sets him apart is that he was confident until the end that everything would be fine," said the hospital's CEO.

The soldier has already undergone surgery. Doctors will do everything possible to help Vladyslav speak again.

"All ENT surgeons have already committed to performing such a high-quality operation that the stitches will not be visible and I will be able to speak and breathe independently. All this must be put together, everything must be cleaned up, everything must be put in order, and then the operation can be performed," he added.

Now Vladyslav is thinking about returning to the front, his brother says.

"He writes that he wants those creatures to feel what I and those seven Cossack boys felt," he added.

According to him, what Vladyslav wants most now is to see his 4-year-old daughter.

