Occupiers torture their fellow soldier with electric shocks: "Crank hurdy-gurdy for this b#stard who stole from common fund". VIDEO 18+
A video has been published online showing the occupiers torturing their fellow soldier with electricity, allegedly for stealing money.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows two wires attached to the Russian’s legs and his "comrades" crank a "tapik" (TA-57 - ed.note) — an army field telephone that delivers low-voltage electric current.
Warning: Foul language! Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!
