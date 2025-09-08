Kyiv bids farewell to 19-year-old Azov soldier Daria Lopatina (Delta). PHOTOS

A farewell ceremony was held in Kyiv on Monday, 8 September, for 19-year-old servicewoman Daria Lopatina (call sign "Delta") of the National Guard’s 12th Special Purpose Brigade, 1st Corps "Azov."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

She was killed in action while carrying out a combat mission. Hundreds came to pay their respects, including family members, comrades-in-arms and friends.

As reported earlier, on 4 September, servicewoman Dariia Lopatina (call sign "Delta") of the National Guard of Ukraine’s 12th Special Purpose Brigade, 1st Corps "Azov," was killed on the front line while defending Ukraine.







