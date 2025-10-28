Bohdan Zmii, Ukrainian engineer - creator of robotic demining vehicle, has tragically died. PHOTO

Bohdan Zmii, a Ukrainian engineer, founder and head of Rovertech, and one of the creators of the robotic demining vehicle "Zmiy," has tragically died.

Robotic system "Zmiy"

The innovative robotic system "Zmiy" has become a symbol of Ukrainian ingenuity, resilience, and the deep will to live. Bohdan Zmiy and his team made a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s defense capabilities. "Zmiy" is a machine that saves the lives of combat engineers every day, minimizes risks for civilians, and helps clear every liberated hectare of Ukrainian land from deadly threats.

What is known about Rovertech?

Bohdan Zmii co-founded Rovertech together with war veteran Vasyl Koreniovskyi in the summer of 2023, starting right out of his car repair shop. The first machine was developed in response to a request from military sappers. Today, Rovertech is listed among Forbes NEXT 250 companies and specializes in the development and production of unmanned ground systems — robotic platforms for demining (Zmiy), logistics (Zmiy Lohistychnyi), and firefighting. The Zmiy by Rovertech has been certified according to NATO standards and was included in the UNITED24 fundraising initiative.

"He was only 35, yet he was already building a safer tomorrow for Ukraine.

Blessed memory to the engineer, patriot, and man who devoted his talent to serving Ukraine," the statement said.

The circumstances of the engineer’s tragic death have not been disclosed.