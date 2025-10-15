Woman beats 3-year-old stepson to death: she is being held in custody without bail. PHOTO

A 40-year-old woman in Kharkiv beat her 3-year-old stepson, who later died.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

She has now been notified of suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm that caused the death of a minor child.

"After the death of his mother, the three-year-old boy lived in Kharkiv with his father, stepmother and her young daughter. Due to his full-time employment - the man worked almost around the clock in a rehabilitation centre - the suspect took care of the child," the statement said.

In early October, she had a conflict with the child, during which the woman beat the boy, inflicting numerous blows to his head and face with her hands and feet. After that, the boy lost consciousness.

"In order to hide the traces of the crime, the suspect called an ambulance and told the doctors that the boy had fallen in the bathroom. The child was hospitalised, but a few days later he died in hospital without regaining consciousness. On the day of the tragedy, neighbours heard screaming, crying and swearing coming from the apartment. The doctors confirmed that the child's injuries could not have been caused by a fall in the bathroom," the PGO noted.

A pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the possibility of bail was imposed on the woman.

