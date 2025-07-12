Hungarian volunteer Benjamin Asher killed in war in Ukraine

A 21-year-old Hungarian citizen, Benjamin Asher, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as a volunteer, was killed in the battle for Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Telex reports this with reference to its own sources.

According to the publication, Asher died on May 24, as a soldier of the 3rd separate assault brigade. Before joining the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he was a contract soldier in the Hungarian army, but he escaped from there, informing his commander that he was going to war in Ukraine.

According to Telex, the Hungarian and Ukrainian sides are working to return Benjamin Asher's body. However, the boy's father, Nathan Asher, wants to bury his son either in Kyiv or Toronto, as he lives in Canada.

"Benjamin clearly took the side of the Ukrainian people with his actions and decisions, and because of the well-known legal consequences, he would obviously never return to Hungary. Therefore, I express my wish that my son be buried in Kyiv. Benjamin's heart and soul were tied to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," the father said in an interview with Telex.

