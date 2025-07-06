Children’s ensemble gets into accident in Hungary, four Ukrainians are seriously injured - MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine provided details of the accident of a Ukrainian bus with children that occurred on Sunday, July 6, in Hungary.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told journalists about this, theEP reports, Censor.NET informs.

According to the updated information, at the time of the accident, there were 77 people on the bus, including two drivers, participants and accompanying persons of the children's ensemble, which was traveling from Lviv to the city of Ohrid to attend a dance festival.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control and drove off the road into a ditch.

As a result of the accident, 21 people were injured. Four Ukrainian citizens were seriously injured (born in 1954, 1958, 2007, 2011).

Another four children sustained moderate injuries and will be discharged under the responsibility of their accompanying persons and together with other victims who sustained minor injuries. They will be sent to the city of Kunsentmártor, where the main group is staying.

It is noted that the carrier is currently taking measures to provide additional buses.

Diplomats and consuls of the Hungarian Embassy, together with the ambassador, are monitoring the situation directly at the scene.

Earlier it was reported that on July 6, 2025, at about 5 a.m., a bus carrying Ukrainian children drove off the road under unclear circumstances and rolled over on the 442 highway between Kunszentmárton and Tiszafeldvár (Hungary).