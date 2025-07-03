Denmark promises to pressure Hungary to unblock Ukraine’s EU accession - Euractiv

During its presidency of the EU Council, Denmark has promised to put maximum pressure on Hungary to lift the blockade that Budapest has imposed on Ukraine's accession process.

This was stated by the Danish Minister for European Affairs Marie Bjerre, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euractiv.

"And we are ready to do everything possible, both politically and practically, to move forward in relations with Ukraine, as well as with Moldova and the Western Balkans," she said.

One option is to invoke the Article 7 procedure, which could deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the EU due to violations of the union's principles. However, this step requires the support of all 26 other EU members and is unlikely to bring quick results.

