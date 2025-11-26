Barakuda unit soldiers Myroslava Kopcha (Akira) and Artur Vilchynskyi (Promin) killed while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On 25 November, while performing a combat mission, two service members of the Barakuda aerial reconnaissance unit were killed: 25-year-old Myroslava Kopcha, callsign Akira, and 38-year-old Artur Vilchynskyi, callsign Promin.

This was confirmed by the Barakuda unit on social media, according to Censor.NET.

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"They were bright and sincere people. True Ukrainians. Those who made the world around them better even on the darkest days. Promin. Akira. It is a great honour for us to have served alongside you. We will continue your work. We will avenge you," the statement reads.

See more: Ukrainian defender, combat medic and volunteer Maryna (Laherta) Vorontsova killed at front. PHOTO

What is known about the fallen

Myroslava Kopcha and Artur Vilchynskyi volunteered to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In civilian life, Myroslava Kopcha was a graphic artist, working with etching, monotype, cardboard engraving and ink, focusing on female corporeality and memory. Recently, she collaborated with Ukrainian brand RIOT DIVISION, for which she created a print.

Artur Vilchynskyi worked as a designer at arms company KRUK, while Myroslava Kopcha developed the visual identity for the company’s weapons customisation line.

They were comrades-in-arms

"Yesterday, there were fewer of us at KRUK, and those who remain have become angrier. Two of our talented and dedicated people were killed last night during a combat mission: Myroslava Kopcha and Artur Vilchynskyi. Myroslava was an artist and visionary, the author of KRUK’s visual identity. You saw her works in Lviv galleries and heard her voice narrating our videos. Artur was a designer, the author of many products, a man with an unusual ability to solve complex problems, and a good friend. Young and brave. Our deepest condolences to the families of the fallen. They return on the shield. All debts will be repaid," the team wrote.

See more: Azovstal marine Oleksandr Savov, who returned from Russian captivity eight months ago, has died. PHOTO



