Operators of the 412th Nemesis Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces are delivering fire strikes against Russian assault infantry on key directions along the line of contact.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The enemy continues to ramp up assault operations and bring new units into the fight, but the result remains unchanged — assault groups are sustaining significant losses under strikes by heavy strike UAV systems (bomber drones) and FPV drones.

Read more: Ukrainian army could become basis of United Forces of Europe, - Zelenskyy

The most intense areas

The areas of Huliaipole, Pokrovsk, and Lyman remain among the most intense sections, where the enemy is losing the tempo of offensive operations due to the crews’ precise work, rapid target designation, and coordinated use of unmanned systems.

Elimination of occupiers

Over the past three months, the 412th separate brigade of Nemesis unmanned systems has struck more than 2,500 occupiers.

Read more: Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and air defence facilities in occupied Crimea hit, - General Staff of AFU

Online scoreboard of strikes by the Unmanned Systems Forces grouping.