Ukrainian defence forces have struck the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Tamanneftegaz

On the night of 22 January, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck the "Tamanneftegaz" oil terminal (Volna, Krasnodar Krai, the Russian Federation), which is involved in supplying the Russian armed forces.

"The target was hit, explosions and a fire occurred. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the report said.

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Occupied Crimea

A number of Russian air defence facilities in the temporarily occupied Crimea were hit.

"Hits were recorded at: the 59N6-E "Protivnik-GE" radar station (Libknekhtivka); the 55Zh6 "Nebo-U" radar station (Yevpatoria); the 55Zh6M "Nebo-M" radar station (Rusakivka). The extent of the damage is being assessed," they said.

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Other damage

The Defence Forces also struck Russian targets in other occupied territories.

In particular, a UAV storage facility (Novohryhorivka, TOT Kherson region) was attacked, as well as the command and observation post of the 76th airborne assault division and a concentration of enemy forces from the 74th separate Guards motorised rifle brigade (Selydove, TOT Donetsk region).

Clarification

The Armed Forces of Ukraine clarified the results of the strike on the ammunition depot of the enemy's 101st separate logistics brigade (Debaltseve, TOT Donetsk region). The strike on the depot was confirmed, followed by a large-scale detonation.

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