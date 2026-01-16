Tsakhkna on Red Cross’s statement on strikes in Ukraine and Russian Federation: Aggressor and victim cannot be compared
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to the statement by the International Committee of the Red Cross condemning the strikes "in Ukraine and Russia."
He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.
"Russia's deliberate attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law. These attacks are aimed at terrorizing the civilian population and causing them suffering," the statement said.
Tsahkna emphasized that Ukraine did not start the war, it is defending itself and paying a huge price for it.
"The aggressor and the victim cannot be compared. The victim cannot be blamed for the consequences of the war," he stressed.
What preceded it?
- The day before, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross wrote on social media that recent strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia "left millions of people with almost no electricity, water, or heating in low temperatures in Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk, Belgorod, and other cities." It was stated that such strikes are "prohibited." With this statement, the organization equated strikes on critical infrastructure in Ukraine with attacks on Russian enterprises.
- In turn, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized this post and called the organization's statement "shameful," and the moral equivalence between the aggressor and the defending country "false and unacceptable."
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