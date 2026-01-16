Tsakhkna on Red Cross’s statement on strikes in Ukraine and Russian Federation: Aggressor and victim cannot be compared

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna responded to the statement by the International Committee of the Red Cross condemning the strikes "in Ukraine and Russia."

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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"Russia's deliberate attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law. These attacks are aimed at terrorizing the civilian population and causing them suffering," the statement said.

Tsahkna emphasized that Ukraine did not start the war, it is defending itself and paying a huge price for it.

See more: Russians launched 795 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours: two people wounded. PHOTO

"The aggressor and the victim cannot be compared. The victim cannot be blamed for the consequences of the war," he stressed.

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