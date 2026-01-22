Putin has failed in every one of his strategic goals, - Stubb

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Russia is not winning the war and that Putin has failed in every strategic goal.

He made this statement during a forum in Davos, according to Censor.NET.

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Losses

Stubb fundamentally disagrees with the opinion that Russia is winning from a military point of view.

"Over the past 1,000 days, Russia has advanced a maximum of 1% of Ukrainian territory. Today, the price of this is 1,000 soldiers killed per day. That's about 30,000 per month. And that's just the dead, not counting the wounded, and only on the Russian side. In Afghanistan, 20,000 Soviet soldiers died in 10 years," he said.

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Putin's failures

"Putin has failed in every one of his strategic goals. He wanted to capture Ukraine and make it Russian. He has failed. He will not capture Ukraine, and Ukraine will become a member of the European Union," the Finnish leader emphasised.

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The Russian economy is suffering

"There is zero growth, there are no more reserves. If inflation continues to rise at the same rate as this year, it will reach 30% by the end of the year. Add to that a 16% interest rate," Stubb explained.

According to the Finnish leader, Russia does not want to stop the war because it is too expensive for Putin.

"He will not be able to pay Russian soldiers. So the main dilemma we have now is how we can force Russia to end this war," he concluded.

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